Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 October 16, 2020 Highlights: Tonight's episode begins with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the roll-over contestant Runa Saha in KBC 12. She is allowed to play the game without the fastest fingers first round. Ruma is from Kolkata and has always wanted to do something in life and has been trying for KBC every year. She is a homemaker with a dream to earn respect and money but feels oppressed by circumstances. Runa has now started a saree business with her elder sis-in-law, they source the sarees and sell it from home. Since 2017, her husband has started his own export business of painting ink and adhesive.

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

A. Asian games

Q. Which state is India’s biggest jute producer?

A. West Bengal

Q. According to the Puranas, which of the following are brothers?

A. Shani- Yama

Q. Which post is common to Jagjivan Ram, LK Advani, Charan Singh and Devi Lal?

A. Deputy Prime Minister

Q. In which language did Kalhan compose Rajatarangini, one of the earliest indigenously recorded historical chronicles in India?

A. Sanskrit

The Season 12 of KBC has added special Karamveer episodes featuring passionate, committed individuals and organizations that relentlessly work towards making a difference for the betterment of the society. This week, the Karamveers Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit are welcomed who champion the cause of the deaf and speech-impaired community.

We salute Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit who champion the cause of the deaf and speech-impaired community. Watch them tonight on #KBCKaramveer at 9 PM only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT @AnandService @gyanendrapurohi@monicapurohit14 pic.twitter.com/2dr3vghr3T — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 16, 2020