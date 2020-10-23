In today’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Karamveer episode, Phool Basan Yadav will feature. She is the founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti which is active since 19 years. The main objective of her initiative revolves around the development of economically and socially backward women of Chhatisgarh, India. The Mahila Svayam Sahayata Samooh started running Mid Day Meal scheme for school children. It has started community dairy, every household has livestock and are working as dairy producers, strengthening their income. Some people have opened grocery shops, so do farming and some sell homemade items. Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 42 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

Padma Shri awardee Phool Basan Yadav is accompanied by Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane on the hot seat. When Big B welcomed Phoolbasan Yadav, she went on to add, "Firstly, I would really want to thank everyone. It feels like a dream to be here on this platform. They say that if you have the dedication and will power, you can achieve everything. I would like to thank my Guru dev because of whom I am here today".

Phool Basan Yadav with the help of 11 women founded Maa Bamleshwari Svayam Sahayata Samooha. It started with a collection of Rs 2 per week. This money was used for someone who had no food or was ill or had family issues. They give loans to women for their business and help them become independent. Since 2001, there are a total of 13,142 Mahila Svayam Sahayata Samooh under the leadership of Phool BAsan Yadav with more than 2 lac women involved. The organisation has more than 40 crores of savings and maintains a good amount.

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Which word is for the cry of a goat?

A. Bleat

Q.Which dish doesn’t have potato as a primary ingredient?

A. Dhokla

Q. Meaning ‘one who is easily pleased’ which is the name of Lord Shiva?

A. Ashutosh

Q. In which season are rabi crops sown in India?

A. Winter

Q. Baba Amte founded Anandwan Ashram which is mainly dedicated to treat which disease?

A. Leprosy

Q. In paintings and sculptures, which god is often depicted riding on an elephant?

A. Indradev

Q. One of the longest high-altitude tunnels in the world, the recently-opened tunnel under the Rohtang Pass is named after whom?

A. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Q. Which Nari Shakti Puruskar is named after an 18th-century ruler of the Malwa kingdom?

A. Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar