Tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 opens to megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introducing roll-over contestant Seema Kumari who is a Senior Auditor. The 40-year-old participant takes the hot seat.

About tonight's contestant: Seema Kumari is a Senior Auditor in the Ministry of Defence. She comes from an orthodox family. She had a childhood with struggles and got affected by Polio. She is the sole earner of the family. In 2012, Seema Kumari joined the Income-tax department as a Tax Assistant. She shifted to Jalgaon with her family in a rented house. Her husband left his job and started managing household chores and started to look after their son. She joined the office as an Auditor in the Ministry of defence in Patna in 2014.

Seema's husband was diagnosed with diabetes in 2004. Now he is on insulin injections for the last 13 years with a compromised immune system and has become unfit for most outdoor jobs. Seema asked her husband not to work and take care of their child at home.

When she was a year old, her parents didn’t get her vaccinated in time due to which she had to suffer from polio.

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q: Which of these snacks can be had in aata and suji varieties?

A: Pani Puri

Q: What type of scheme is the Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

A. Healthcare

Q. Kajri is associated with which season?

A. Monsoon

Q. According to Hindu scriptures, who among these had a daughter named Dushala?

A. Gandhari

Q. Which yogasana is performed after having a meal?

A. Vajrasana

Q. At which place in India do the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea meet each other?

A. Kanyakumari

Q. Who became the first woman badminton player from India to hold the world no. 1 ranking?

A. Saina Nehwal

Q. Numaligarh, Bongaigaon and Digboi in Assam are for which of these plants?

A. Oil Refineries

Q. About which forest did the poet Bhawani Prasad Mishra write: __ Ke Ghane Jungle, Neend Mein Doobe Huye Se Unghate Anmat

A. Satpura

Q. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, Jayaprakash Narayan managed to escape from which jail along with his colleagues?

A. Hazaribagh Jail

Q. According to Valmiki Ramayana, what colour garment was Sita wearing when abducted, that Hanuman found her still wearing in captivity at Ashok Vatika?

A. Yellow

Seema failed to answer Rs 12,50,000 question and took home Rs 6,40,000. The next contestant is Mrinalika Dubey from Nashik. She is 53-years-old and a homemaker. She is a suspense thriller writer who has written over 200 stories. Her father encouraged her to be interested in Hindi literature. Mrinalika stays with her husband and two daughters. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, her family is facing a financial crisis. Her husband works in a private college and hasn’t received his salary since 4 months. It is difficult for them to manage their daily expenses and pay the house rent.

Q. Which ritual is not part of a Hindu Wedding ceremony?

A. Annaprashan

Q. Which sport event is meant for the physically challenged people?

A. Paralympics

Q. Whose love story does Phanishwar Nath Ranu’s ‘Maare Gaye Gulfaam’ tell?

A. Hiraman-Hirabai

Q. In whose court Tenali Rama ruled from C.E. 1509 to 1529?

A. Krishnadevaraya

Q. Who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh when in 2000, Chhattisgarh was carved out from it and became a new state?

A. Digvijaya Singh

The episode ends and Mrinalika Dubey will be the roll-over contestant tomorrow.