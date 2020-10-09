KBC 12 October 9, 2020 Episode: In today’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 episode, Amitabh Bachchan introduced Mrinalika Dubey, who is a roll-over contestant. Mrinalika from Nashik has written a minimum of 200 stories and has 17 lakhs readers. In 2019, her elder daughter got her five e-books, published on an online site. She has not earned a single penny from the books and application. Mrinalika feels very proud when she finds her name and profile on Google. When KBC began in 2000, Mrinalika didn’t have a phone or TV at home. Her father introduced her to KBC. He was sure she will get a chance to play in KBC one day. Also Read - Meet Mrinalika Dubey, KBC 12's First Contestant to Take Home Rs. 25,00,000

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Which country’s parliament in 2020 approved a new map of their country showing Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as a part of it?

A. Nepal

Q. Which is not a part of Char Dham yatra?

A. Vaishno Devi

Q. In the Mahabharata, at the end of the lesson on weapons, who did Dronacharya tell his Pandava and Kaurava students to capture and bring to him as a gift?

A. Dhrupad

Q. In 2020 who became the first Indian to be awarded the Richard Dawkins Award, which was instituted by Atheist Alliance of America?

A. Javed Akhtar

Q. Which nationwide movement was launched on August 7, 1905, the day now celebrated as National Handloom Day in the country?

A. Swadeshi Movement

Q. Who holds the record for the most medals won by a woman at the Olympics?

A. Larisa Latynina

Mrinalika Dubey quits the game and takes home Rs. 25,00,000. She is the first contestant of KBC season 12 to win such a big amount.

The Season 12 of KBC has added special Karamveer episodes featuring passionate, committed individuals and organizations that relentlessly work towards making a difference for the betterment of the society. Dr. Sunil Shroff of Mohan Foundation is a ‘Karamveer’ in every sense of the word – this special man has dedicated his entire life to augment organ donation in the country. This is indeed a great step forward for the Foundation and organ donation in India.

Along with actor Riteish Deshmukh as a champion of the cause, Dr. Shroff appears on the hot seat to raise awareness on organ donation.

Dr. Sunil Shroff is the founder of Mohan Foundation which is an organ donation organisation. It is active since 23 years. They have saved over 8,633 lives. It has also been awarded the Best Transplant Coordinator for the year 2019-2020 by NOTO.

Q. A rare occurrence is indicated as a proverb: Eid Ka __?

A. Chand

Q. Polaroid and DSLR are both types of?

A. Cameras

Q. What are the endpoints of the Rajiv Gandhi sea link in Mumbai?

A. Bandra-Worli

Q. What is Kathi in the name of the popular dish Kathi kabab?

A. Wooden skewer

