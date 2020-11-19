IPS officer Mohita Sharma, who became the second crorepati of KBC 12, got lucky again on Wednesday. After taking home a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mohita shared she got lucky again. The reason for her happiness can make you laugh. The internet has gone crazy over her post and trust us, you will too ROFL. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan is a Big Fan of Netflix's The Crown - Here’s The Proof

Sharing a post on Twitter, Mohita said that she found two sachets of Maggi masala in one packet. She wrote: "Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 Maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today".

Have a look at the post shared by her:

Mohita played brilliantly for Rs 1 crore question. She used the 'Ask The Expert' lifeline and answered the tough question about World War II. However, she couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question. The question was: "Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?" The right answer to the Rs 7 crore question was the option C: HMS Trincomalee.

Mohita is 30-years-old who is a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba). She is married to an Indian Forest Service officer Rushal Garg and credited her husband for encouraging her to be on the show. She revealed that her husband has been trying to participate since the last 20 years. He even tried for KBC junior.