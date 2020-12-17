KBC 12: The last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was all entertaining and equally inspiring. Anamaya Diwakar, a superbly sensitive and intelligent kid took the hot seat in front of the megastar host, Amitabh Bachchan. The makers are running a children’s special episode, the talented young kids managed to impress Big B with their wit and knowledge. 12-year-old Anamaya Diwakar from Udupi, Karnataka bowled over Amitabh Bachchan on the show with his knowledge about cars and other topics. Also Read - Do You Know There's a Waterfall Named After Amitabh Bachchan in Sikkim? Here's All About it

Anamaya, who played a very impressive game, quit on the biggest question of the season. Going by the show's standards this year, the question seemed difficult. Host Amitabh Bachchan, who witnessed the Rs 1 crore question many times in the ongoing season, asked Anamaya: "Which son of Karna survived the Kurushetra War and took part in Yudhishthira's Ashwamedha Yagya?"

The names that Bachchan gave as four options were:

A. Vrishaketu

B. Satyasena

C. Vrishasena

D. Vrihanta

Anamaya did not answer the Rs 1 crore question and decided to quit the game. He didn’t want to lose the rest of the amount so he ended up winning the sum of Rs 50 lakh.

The correct answer is A) Vrishaketu.

Everything you need to know about Anamaya Diwakar:

In his introduction video, Anamaya revealed that he is very close to his grandmother and his father complained that he hates waking up early. He is fond of cars and shared that he has actually written names of 72 of his dream cars on a piece of paper and has kept that in his cupboard. He then further revealed that his dream is to manufacture his own cars.

When asked Anamaya what will he do with the winning amount, he said he will invest the money to open his own car company and give a share of the winning amount to charity to help the needy.