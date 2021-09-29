Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Ever since KBC 13 has started, host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been seen being generous with the contestants. His friendly behaviour is loved by the audience. Recently, in a promo shared by the channel, Big B proposes a date to contestant Shakti Prabhakar. This is the first time when Amitabh Bachchan asked someone on the show for a date. The promo begins with Amitabh introducing Shakti and then reveals that her family is concerned because she is not ready to get married. Followed by this, comes his question, “Agar main aapko date pe le jaaun toh kaisa rahega (What if I take you on a date)?”Also Read - KBC 13 New Promo: Will Nurse Savita Bhati Be Able To Answer Rs 1 Crore Question?

Shakti's reaction wins the internet as she reveals have never been on a date and directly now you have asked me. She wants to pinch herself as it's unimaginable! She blushed and said, "Mujhe chooti kaatni padegi. Matlab, abhi tak main kabhi date pe nahi gayi aur direct aap pooch rahe hai mere se".

Here’s a glimpse of this rare moment on KBC 13:



Last week, Amitabh Bachchan had asked contestant Namrata out for a cup of tea. He also asked the KBC 13 producer to stop the show. He then told her that he would have liked to take her to a restaurant but he stopped himself from asking as her husband and son were sitting in the audience.