In Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, the audience will be seeing Amitabh Bachchan hosting talented actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. Adding a flavor of their own, the Bollywood actors will be seen having a great time with Big B and they share a lot of funny conversations, dialogues of Scam 1992. Not only will they be seen playing the game but will also share personal anecdotes and industry experiences with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amping up the entertainment quotient, Pratik Gandhi will also be seen performing the, 'Mohan's Masala' skit on the show. The Scam actor will also be seen playing a quirky quiz with Bachchan where he will be seen asking rather interesting questions to the host.

Watch the latest promo of KBC 13 here:

Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will be playing the game for the social causes that they support, the proceeds from the winning amount will be donated to Pandit Benaras Tiwari Hemanvanti Devi Foundation by Pankaj Tripathi and Mukul Trust by Pratik Gandhi, respectively.

The KBC 13 Shaandaar Shukravaar episode will go on air on Friday, 1st October at 9:00 pm only on Sony TV.