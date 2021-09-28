Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: In one of the episodes of KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan revealed something really strange that made audience think and research more about his accident that had happened during the shoot of 1984’s Inquilaab. In the episode, when a contestant asked Amitabh to check his own pulse, Big B revealed that no one can feel the pulse on his wrist. This is because he once sustained an injury that required his wrist to be operated on. “I don’t have any (pulse rate). After I met with an accident, doctors operated my wrist, and since then I can’t feel my pulse on my wrist. Sometimes I joke with others to check my pulse and then they get shocked, unable to find it. I find it funny at times”, Bachchan said.Also Read - KBC 13: When Jackie Shroff Was Stopped by Abhishek And Shweta as he Went to Take Amitabh Bachchan's Autograph

Amitabh Bachchan narrated a horrific incident he witnessed in the past in his blog. The veteran actor shared the details. “Diwali bomb that exploded in my hand and blew it up .. and how restructuring it was a cumbersome process .. work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should…”. Also Read - KBC 13: Can You Answer This Rs 1 Crore Question That Pranshu Tripathi Couldn’t Answer?

“Inquilab the first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed .. what should I forget and what to remember .. countless moments of joy and happiness ..(sic.)”, wrote Big B in his blog. Also Read - KBC 13 to Get Its Second Crorepati? Watch Contestant Pranshu Tripathi Answering Rs 1 Crore Question