Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and KBC go hand-in-hand. He has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for quite a few years now. In the recent promo video, Amitabh could be seen playing a wedding game with his contestant Ruchi.

The game was about lal mirchi and hari mairchi (red and green mirchi). Ruchi said that she would play this (KBC) game with him and she would like to him play a game with her. Sony shared a glimpse of an upcoming episode where the contestant and Amitabh Bachchan were seen playing a red and green chilli game.

Check out the Video Here:

In the Diwali Week episode, the duo was seen exchanging witty banters. The game suggested by Ruchi is often played at weddings between the groom and bride’s families for better understanding. AB was given a plate filled with different types of chillies. While she was instructing him, he interrupted in the middle and said, “Arey yad to karne dijiye” (let me remember this). At the end of the game, AB said,” Raat bhar ajj sapne me yehi ayega, laal mirchi, hari mirchi”