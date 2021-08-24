KBC 13 August 24, 2021, LIVE Update: Dr. Neha Bathla is the roll-over contestant who is seen sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She is from Champawat and has been a veterinary officer for 7 years. She is presently posted in a government hospital. Her job is to treat and diagnose diseases in birds and animals in her village and maintain a record of all the data related to it.Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Himani Bundela to Become First Crorepati of This Season? – Watch Promo

Dr. Neha operated as a Nodal officer while the COVID-19 outbreak took place. She was mainly responsible for overseeing the welfare of all the domestic immigrants who were returning to their village. She thinks treating an animal's baby and a human body is the same. Like mothers, caretakers are aware of their pet's habits. Although, delivering a cow's baby was a tough job for her as surgery in animals needs more strength compared to humans.

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Amla is a rich source of which vitamin?

A: Vitamin C

Q. ‘Soni Kitni Soni Aaj Tu Lagdi Ve’ is part of which song?

A. Bole Chudiyaan

Q. Which creature can climb trees?

A. Crocodile

Q. Which tropical cyclone hit the eastern coast of India in May 2021?

A. Cyclone Yaas

Q. Which is the widest river in the world?

A. Amazon

Q. Which chemical element is named after a husband-wife duo?

A. Curium

Q. In what form is Bharat Mata worshipped in the sanctum sanctorum of the Bharat Mata Mandir situated in the courtyard of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith?

A. Map of undivided India

Q. What is the title of actress Neena Gupta’s autobiography, published in 2021?

A. Sach Kahun Toh