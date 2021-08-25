KBC 13 August 25, 2021, LIVE Episode: Swati Shrilekha is seen making her way on the hotseat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 as a roll-over contestant. She is a teacher and a HOD of a school from Cuttak, Odisha and said that she lives a hectic life and is also waiting for the right man to come into her life. Swati lives to enjoy life and is also a foodie and can eat samosa’s day in and day out and is a shopaholic. Swati wanted to focus only on her studies when she was in college. After completing her academics, she could not get married as she wasn’t financially independent. Now, she is happy, unmarried.Also Read - KBC 13 August 24 2021, Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Asks These Tough Questions In Tonight’s Episode - Check Answers

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q. Which instrument is he playing in the video clip played on the screen?

A. Ektara

Q. Who Became the first Indian woman to score a hat trick in hockey in Olympic history?

A. Vandana Katariya

Q. Which Hindi film does not have a sequel?

A. Gajini

Q. According to Dharmasutra, Brahma, Daiva, Arsha, Prajapatya are types of what?

A. Marriages

Q. In February 2021, with which country did India sign an MoU for the construction of Lalander (Shahtoot) Dam?

A. Afghanistan