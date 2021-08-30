KBC 13 August 30 2021, Live Episode: The most-awaited KBC 13 episode is here as it features Himani Bundela, the first crorepati of this season. Amitabh Bachchan, who is hosting the show, wishes everyone Happy Janmashtami. He introduces contestants and mentioned that one of them is visually impaired so he will first share all the options and then the fastest fingers first answers will be chosen.Also Read - KBC 13: Meet Himani Bundela, First Visually Impaired Contestant to Win Rs 1 Crore on Amitabh Bachchan's Show

Fastest fingers First- Triple Test Questions

Question: Which of these units of measurements has the smallest value? Also Read - KBC 13 New Promo: Himani Bundela Wins Rs 1 Crore, Becomes First Contestant To Win Jackpot Prize Money of Rs 7 Crore? | Watch

Answer: Millimetre

Which of these celebrity couples got married most recently?

Answer: Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal

Which country has the least number of colours in its national flag?

Answer: Bangladesh

Meet Himani Bundela from Agra, who is visually impaired and is a Maths teacher. She teaches Maths to students in a central government school using interesting techniques. In 2011, she lost her eye-sight in an accident. She runs an awareness campaign in her school, where she teaches students and parents how to communicate effectively with children with disabilities. Her awareness project has been selected in the New Delhi headquarters of KVS. She likes numerology, hence she spends 10-12 hours every day on numerology websites and watching various education-based and informative videos.

Himani Bundela would like to open a coaching academy to train handicapped children for competitive public service exams with the prize money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Know All The Questions And Answers From Today’s Episode:

Q. What will you add in milk to extract paneer from it?

A. Lemon juice

Q. How many people can play a standard game of chess?

A. Two

Q. Which tree does not have a wooden trunk?

A. Banana

Q. What is the literal meaning of Chaturanan, another name of Lord Brahma?

A. Four faces

Q. How long does one period in Pawan’s online class last, if he attends three periods of equal duration between 9 am and 11:15 am?

A. 45 minutes

Q. Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine, COVIDSHEILD is founded by which business family?

A. Poonawala Family