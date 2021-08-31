KBC 13 August 31, 2021, LIVE Episode: Himani Bundela from Agra is the roll-over contestant in KBC 13 and Amitabh Bachchan is seen holding her hand, making her sit on the hot seat. Himani Bundela is visually impaired and is a Maths teacher. She teaches Maths to students in a central government school using interesting techniques. In 2011, she lost her eye-sight in an accident. She runs an awareness campaign in her school, where she teaches students and parents how to communicate effectively with children with disabilities. Her awareness project has been selected in the New Delhi headquarters of KVS. She likes numerology, hence she spends 10-12 hours every day on numerology websites and watching various education-based and informative videos.Also Read - KBC 13 Interview | Crorepati Himani Bundela on Fame; Amitabh Bachchan Offering Water to Her | Exclusive

Himani Bundela would like to open a coaching academy to train handicapped children for competitive public service exams with the prize money. Himani lost her vision after the fourth surgery. She can’t see from her right eye and the left eye was the supporting eye but it was diagnosed glaucoma which is still under treatment.

Take a look at the Rs 1 crore question:

Question: Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

Option A. Vera Atkins

Option B. Krystyna Skarbek

Option C. Julienne Aisner

Option D. Jeanne-Marie Renier

Answer is Option D. Jeanne-Marie Renier

Visually impaired Himani Bundela gets Hyundai Aura after winning Rs 1 crore in KBC 13

Take a look at the Rs 7 crore question:

Question: What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

Option A. The Wants And Means of India

Option B. The Problem of the Rupee

Option C. National Dividend of India

Option D. The Law And Lawyers

Answer is Option B The Problem of the Rupee.

Himani Bundela quits the show and takes home Rs 1 crore.

The next contestant on the hot seat is Bikram Kumar Singh from New Delhi. He is a senior technician and is also a nature enthusiast. He has dedicated his life to the environmental conversation. He wants to promote the idea of social responsibility towards nature in people. Initially, he was a security attendant at DRDO and had hectic shifts. So, he completed his diploma and secured a job at DRDO as a technician. He is responsible for controlling and operating the high-end machines used by scientists to cut graphite. Bikram Singh’s mother gave him 100 rupees when he was a child, which he spent on planting four mango trees in his village.

Check out the other questions he answered in tonight’s show:

Q. Which proverb means a summary of everything?

A. Sau Baat ki Ek Baat

Q. Which name will complete the dish’s name __ Kachori?

A. Raj

Q. Which word is more appropriate for Pandava Prince Bhima?

A. Gadadhari

Q. With which environmental movement would you associate Sunderlal Bahugana?

A. Chipko Movement

Q. This is a prelude to which song? (song is being playing on-screen)

A. Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Q. On April 24, 2021, NV Ramana hold what office?

A. Chief Justice of India

Q. Which flower is known as ‘flame of the forest’ because of its bright-orange colour?

A. Palash

Q. Built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited, what is the name of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier?

A. INS Vikrant