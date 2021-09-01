KBC 13 Contestant Aman Bajpayee’s exclusive interview: Aman Bajpayee from Lucknow is the recent contestant who will be seen sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. In his promo, Aman talked about her mother calling him ‘magarmach’ due to his laziness as he only sleeps and eats the whole day. He himself said that he is ‘Mummy Ka Magarmach’ and this made Amitabh Bachchan laugh out loud because he was curious to know the reason behind it. The 23-years-old contestant is funny and made everyone laugh with his sense of humour. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Aman revealed how KBC has made him a star as he is getting attention from everywhere. “I am feeling really happy right now as I am getting attention from friends, family, neighbours who have recently seen the promo of KBC 13”, said Aman.Also Read - KBC 13: Crorepati Himani Bundela Takes Home Sedan Car And Rs 1 Crore, Her Father Gets Emotional

Aman Bajpayee Fulfilled His Parent’s Dream

Meeting Amitabh Bachchan was a dream for Aman and his family. He said, "My parents are really happy and proud of me. They came on national television and met Amitabh Bachchan because of me." Aman Bajpayee who is 23-years-old is currently pursuing MA in Sociology, shared a few tips with us on how a person can get into Kaun Banega Crorepati. "I was trying since a long time and then one day I got a call from the team that I am selected in fastest fingers first. When they said, you have to come to Mumbai, I started preparing for general knowledge more hours."

KBC 13 Contestant Aman Bajpayee recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s gestures

Speaking about meeting host Amitabh Bachchan, Aman said, "I was so scared and nervous but Amitabh Bachchan sir made me relax. When sir came to know that I am nervous, he comforted me. He is a great personality, itne ache hain vo –saamne wala banda jabtak comfortable na ho, vo shoot shuru karate hi nahi hain (Bachchan sir has an amazing personality, he made sure I am comfortable and the shoot starts only when the contestant is comfortable)".

Aman explained in detail, “He was making sure I am comfortable by saying Aman paani peelo (aman drink water), Aman pareshan mat ho (Aman don’t worry), jab tak aap nahi kahenge, hum shoot shuru nahi karenge, aap comfortable hojao. He made me relax”.

What Will He do with the prize money?

Aman Bajpayee’s aim is to open a restaurant as he is a big foodie. He said, “Since childhood, I always wanted to have my own restaurant in the main city. But it needs lot of expenditure, so I am here at KBC 13. I will use the winning amount and also borrow some money to achieve my target”.

Here’s wishing him all the best so that he fulfils his dream!