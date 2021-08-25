Meet KBC 13 Contestant Swati Shrilekha: ‘Bank Account Mein Pehli Baar Lakhon Mein Save Hoga’ – the statement from a 50-year-old Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant, named Swati Shrilekha, went viral and made the audience’s eyes glued to the TV screens. She was seen sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the third episode of the popular game show. Swati is an English teacher and the Head of Department at Sai International School, Cuttack, Odisha. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Swati opened up about her experience of meeting the legendary actor. She talked about her ultimate dream and what will she be doing with the prize money.Also Read - KBC 13 August 25, 2021, LIVE Episode: Swati Shrilekha Takes Home Rs 6,40,000; She Failed to Answer This Question

Swati Shrilekha has religiously followed Kaun Banega Crorepati for 12 seasons. She shared how she used to play and try her luck earlier via landline phones, hoping to get a callback. But she never gave up and tried every year since then. She used to read books and topics related to questions asked in KBC. Swati, who is a big-time reader, revealed, “I got two calls from the show before the selection process. At the time of the audition, I was prepared. I was very very serious.” Also Read - KBC 13 August 24 2021, Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Asks These Tough Questions In Tonight’s Episode - Check Answers

Shrilekha got selected in the second episode and was the roll-over contestant of the episode that aired on August 25th. Expressing her excitement over meeting Bachchan, she said, “Mr Bachchan is a larger-than-life person. He was so warm, down to earth, made everything so easy… he is someone who can’t be defined in words. He spoke to me about likes, dislikes and why I remained single for so long, and of course, we talked about the city and the food.”

When asked about that one moment that she’s never going to forget after her journey on KBC 13, she said, “It was that time when I had to sit on the hot seat which was a little high, and I, being on the heavier side, couldn’t sit properly. It was Amitabh Bachchan who made it easy by saying if it would have not been social distancing, I would have come and helped you.” Swati gave an important message for all the women who are still unmarried, “Aisa partner choose karo, jo aapka mann dekhe, hriday dikhe, aapka wajan na dekhe (Find someone to marry who doesn’t judge you by your weight).”

Swati Shrilekha won Rs 6,40,000 on KBC 13. She mentioned how she was nervous while attempting the question for Rs 12,50,000. “Main nervous ho gayi thi (I was so nervous then). It was a whole tornado of excitement and nervousness. I didn’t want to take risks. Mujhe pata tha answer galat hoga. Meri zindagi mein paison ki bahot ahmiyat hai (I somewhere knew I was could not be right with the answer. Money is really important in my life.) I will save a large portion of this prize money for future plans. I will keep it for medical emergencies for my parents and family. A little portion of the money will be used for the renovation of the house,” she concluded.

Swati concluded by talking about her love for samosas. She mentioned how the samosa in Mumbai is so different from the one she eats in Odisha.