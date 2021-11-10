Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Third crorepati Geeta Singh Gour is from Madhya Pradesh, who gave the answer of Rs 1 crore question in November 9’s episode and quit the most difficult question of this episode of Rs 7 crore. She played brilliantly with grace and confidence. Having two lifelines on her side and winning 1 crore has been a big win for Geeta. However, the 53-year-old home-maker couldn’t answer the Rs 7 crore question.Also Read - KBC 13: Meet Second Crorepati, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, a Security Guard’s Son Who Aspires to be IAS Officer

The 7 crore question that Geeta Singh Gour faced was:

Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests? The options were:

Don Felipe Don Henrique Don Carlos Don Francisco.

The answer is Don Francisco

Meet Geeta Singh Gour, the third crorepati of KBC season 15.

Geeta Singh Gour is a home-maker from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She went onto become the 3rd Crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and broke the shackles attached to the term of a, ‘home-maker’. With an aim to live her 2nd innings to the fullest, a determined Geeta was seen using her LLB degree to work and practice the same.

An ambitious woman who enjoys bike riding, drives a jeep, enjoys farming and wants to learn cycling, completed her studies in B.A and M.A and comes from a conservative background due to which she couldn’t complete her studies. After 13 years of her marriage, with her husband’s support she successfully managed to complete her LLB. She has always experienced how a lot of women who stay at home often let go of their desires. But in this second innings of her life, she wishes to utilize her degree of LLB to the fullest and practice the same. A fierce woman, a sweet house-wife with an immense love for animals and strong ideologies, Geeta Singh Gour is a woman of today who wishes to live her life to the fullest.

Speaking about the same Geeta Singh Gour expressed, “I have been trying to come on the prestigious platform of KBC for about 16 to 17 years now and, this year has been a good year as I finally realized my dream. Meeting Mr. Bachchan was a great feeling. The hotseat really gets to you but it was a wonderful experience. I didn’t come in with any expectation but going on to win 1 crore was a big achievement for me.”

Furthermore she added, “I’ve underwent a lot of preparations and have been doing so for very many years. But this year when I got a call saying that I have been shortlisted, I started preparations in full swing. While cooking, eating, cutting vegetables, I ensured that I was also gaining information and knowledge. Through this platform, I’d also hope and like that other women like me, who are housewives and homemakers can also take a step further to realize and achieve their dreams.”