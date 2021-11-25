KBC 13: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar along with producer Nikkhil Advani will appear on the Friday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.The Satyamev Jayate 2 cast will share some moments from their personal lives and also share industry experience. John will be seen throwing light on his shooting days with Abhishek Bachchan in the film Dhoom and also talk about their shared interest in football. John will also be seen performing some football tricks on the show and host Amitabh Bachchan will also join him. Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikkhil Advani will also be seen playing the game with host Amitabh. Divya and Nikkhil Advani will be seen sharing memories of how they’ve grown up watching KBC.Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Shweta Bachchan And Navya Naveli Nanda Surprise Audience as They Join Amitabh Bachchan on The Show

John Abraham also lifts up his shirt to show his abs as the audience cheered. “Sirf mahilaon ki awaaz sunayi di (I could only hear the women),” Amitabh teases him. As soon as the KBC 13 promo ends John Abraham breaks down, but the reason behind the same was not revealed. We wonder why it happened. Also Read - ‘Cold War? Sooryavanshi Opened Floodgates!’ John Abraham Addresses Rift Rumours With Akshay Kumar

Check out the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will air on November 26 on Sony Entertainment Television. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends Legal Notice To Pan Masala Brand | Here's Everything You Need To Know