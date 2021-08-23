Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, August 23, 2021, Premiere Episode: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan welcomes viewers on the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati with heartfelt poetry. He further introduces the fastest finger first triple test contestants of the season. He introduces all the contestants from all across India and started the fastest finger first test.Also Read - KBC 13 Play Along: Step-By-Step Guide to Participate And Win Up to Rs 1 Lakh

Check out the season’s fastest-finger-first triple test question:

Question: In the effort to fight which disease the slogan used dawai bhi kadai bhi?

Answer: COVID-19

Question: Rakhi falls on which day of the lunar month of Shravana?

Answer: Purnima

Question: In modern times, which was of the cities hosted two Olympic games one in 19 century and another in 20 century

Answer: Athens

Contestant Gyan Raj from Ranchi is the first contestant

Gyan Raj from Ranchi is the winner of the triple test as he has answered all three questions correctly in the shortest time. Gyan Raj is a science teacher from a remote village known as Nagri in Jharkhand’s district. He teaches modern technologies that include building models and prototypes in robotics, drones to his students. His constant efforts to promote children’s education in village instilled an interest in science among students, which led them to travel abroad for students exchange programs. ISRO had invited one of his students to be a part of the satellite launch.

Gyan Raj is the first to bring modern technology to the village with the Atal Tinkering Lab set up by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show:

Q: Complete the dialogue ___ tussi great ho, taufa qabool karo?

A: Jahanpanah

Q: Joint Entrance Examinations mains and advance are for?

A: JEE Exams

Q: Which of these proverbs is used to brag about something?

A: Sheikhi Bhagarna

Q: Floating ice in a glass of water is an example of which law of principle in Physics?

A: Archimedes Principle

Q. Which of these gods is also known as Nandishwara and Chandranath?

A. Lord Shiva

Q. Who said in a film, “Jab Tak Todenge Nahi Tab Tak Chodenge Nahi’ and undertook a challenge that took 22 years to realise?

A. Dashrath Manjhi

Q. Which renowned author’s initial stories include ‘Duniya Ka Anmol Ratan’, published in an Urdu Journal from Kanpur named ‘Zamaana’?

A. Munshi Premchand

Q. Which Kissan union leader was being interviewed on the video screen?

A. Rakesh Tikait

Q. Which other country’s armed forces contingent took part in the Republic Day parade of India at Rajpath in 2021?

A. Bangladesh

Q. Now called Hardy-Ramanujan Number, what was the number of the taxicab that mathematician GH Hardy took when visited S Ramanujan?

A. 1729

Q. What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in?

A. Chagatai

Gyan Raj gives the wrong answer and takes home Rs 3,20,000.

Check out the fastest-finger-first triple test question:

Q. In a traditional Hindu wedding, which of these rituals is usually done first?

A. Jaimala

Q. Which of these sports is not in the track and field category?

A. Wrestling

Q. Which of these monuments is located farthest south?

A. Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Dr. Neha Bathla is the winner of the triple test. She is from Champawat and has been a veterinary officer for 7 years. She is presently posted in a government hospital. Her job is to treat and diagnose diseases in birds and animals in her village and maintain a record of all the data related to it.

Q. Which of these words is used for an incurable illness?

A. Lailaaj

Q. What are the agricultural lands that are developed on the slopes of hilly areas?

A. Seedhidaar Khet

Dr. Neha Bathla, who has won Rs. 2,000, has now become the first roll-over contestant. Watch this space for more updates.