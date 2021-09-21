KBC 13: 30-years-old Pankaj Kumar Singh from Korea, Chattisgarh has won Rs 12,50,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13. With this amount, the contestant will finally achieve his dream of opening a grocery store near his house. Bed ridden for almost 10-15 years; the B. Com graduate was unemployed until his winning moment which became the wind beneath his wings of flight towards self-dependency. Expressing his happiness over meeting Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj said, “After meeting Sir (Amitabh Bachchan, I felt like I have achieved everything and that I have attained nirvana. The reason for this is because I had already achieved my parents’ dream by sitting on the hot seat opposite him.”Also Read - KBC 13 September 16, 2021: The Rs 12,50,000 Question That Dr. Monika Failed to Answer

The contestant, who suffers Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis, said that talking to Amitabh Bachchan felt at home, “He asked me about my problems and encouraged me talking about how I have achieved that which even a normal human being couldn’t have done. He told me to not lend my ears to others and continue my work. He said, “You are the pride of your mother and father and in the future too you will be the reason of your parents’ pride with your work.” Also Read - PR Sreejesh Opens up to Amitabh Bachchan Regarding Challenges, Says Playing on Astro Turf Totally Different From Playing on Natural Grass

In a sweet moment on the show, host Amitabh Bachchan also fulfilled Pankaj Kumar Singh’s wish of a meet and greet with his favourite actress, Genelia Deshmukh. She spoke to him over a video call with beau Ritesh Deshmukh and the couple wished him a great life ahead. Also Read - KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Leaves Amitabh Bachchan In Splits With Haryanvi Spin To Iconic Dialogue 'Main Aur Meri Tanhai'