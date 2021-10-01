KBC 13: This Friday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to welcome the very talented and versatile actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi for the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. Pankaj and Pratik are humble personalities, strong performances and off-the-hook characters. They have won people’s hearts with their acting skills, but in KBC 13, you’ll meet them in person and know more about their personal life.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture of His Fractured Toe as he Shoots KBC 13 Despite 'Excruciating Pain'

In the show, Pankaj Tripathi reveals that he's a professional cook, much to the surprise of everyone, and went on to add that he holds a degree, as well. Elaborating on this revelation, Pankaj Tripathi shares, "Yes, I do cook. I was a professional cook as well for a couple of days at a hotel. It was at a hotel in Patna. I had taken up training from the Food Craft Institute of India. There is a 2 year course of Food Preparation and Production Technology where, you learn about food hygiene. It is basically a training to be a chef. Now IHM does it, FCI doesn't do it anymore. So, I did the course and worked at a hotel in Patna for two years. I used to do night duties there so that in the morning I could do theatre rehearsals."

Looks like Pankaj Tripathi has many more tricks up his sleeves than just acting. He and Pratik Gandhi will also be seen sharing various experiences and personal anecdotes while they take charge of the hotseat and the play the game along with the host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

In the show, Pankaj Tripathi along with Pratik Gandhi will be seen playing the game for the social causes they support in. The proceeds from the winning amount will be donated to Pandit Benaras Tiwari Hemanvanti Devi Foundation and Mukul Trust, respectively.