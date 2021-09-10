KBC 13, September 10 LIVE Episode: Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan Make Amitabh Bachchan Laugh in Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode

KBC 13, September 10 LIVE Episode: Doubling up the fun and entertainment in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the versatile and effervescent actress Deepika Padukone along with Farah Khan join Amitabh Bachchan in Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. They grace the Hot Seat. The winning amount will be donated to Deepika’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation and towards the treatment of Ayansh Madan by Farah. Playing the perfect host, Big B enacts Deepika’s iconic scene ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Keemat’ from the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ under Farah Khan’s direction.Also Read - KBC 13: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Other Top 6 Indian Idol 12 Finalists Perform Ganesh Aarti -Watch

Deepika Padukone gifts Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan Ganpati idols

Before commencing the prestigious episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar, the very talented and versatile actress Deepika Padukone will be seen gifting the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan and her friend/mentor Farah Khan Ganpati idols.

Check tonight’s questions and answers here:

Q. In Mumbai slang, what kind of person is called 'fattu'?

A. Scared

Q. White, brown and black are variety of which food?

A. Rice