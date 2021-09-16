KBC 13 September 16, 2021 LIVE Episode: Manju Seth has joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat in tonight’s episode after playing fastest finger’s first –triple test. Manju Seth is a career diplomat and retired from the Indian Foreign Service in 2014. She has extensive experience in India and abroad in dealing with diverse issues relating to international relations, governance, policy matters, administration, publicity, media, protocol, culture, International affairs and economic & commercial matters.Also Read - PR Sreejesh Opens up to Amitabh Bachchan Regarding Challenges, Says Playing on Astro Turf Totally Different From Playing on Natural Grass

Presently, she teaches diplomacy to the school students, speaks at conferences, writes articles on Diplomacy and policy for publications. She wishes to travel the world now as she is retired now. After becoming an IFS officer, she married a civil engineer.

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions And Answers:

Q. Boondi in Boondi Ke Ladoo is made of?

A. Besan

Q. If you are 40-30, 40-15, 40-love, and win one more point, you win the game. Which sport it is?

A. Tennis

Q. Which literary pair was created by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay?

A. Devdas and Paro

Q. Before becoming Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had worked in?

A. Indian Revenue Service

Q. According to ancient Hindu scriptures, besides Devi Saraswati, the swan is also the mount of which deities?

A. Bhagwan Brahma

Q. Which ‘unknown’ India’s autobiography is this?

A. Nirad C Chaudhari

Retired Diplomat Manju Seth Only Takes Rs 40,000 Home