KBC 13 September 2, 2021, LIVE Episode: Samiksha Shrivastava from Bhopal is the roll-over contestant on the hot seat. The 35-years-old is Assistant Vice President- Sales And Business Development in an MNC that makes Power Conductors for Transmission lines. While pursuing her studies at NMIMS, her house was right opposite to that of Mr. Bachchan’s house Pratiksha. Samiskha used to catch glimpses of Big B every Sunday. She said, the actor waved back at her and she still remembers it.Also Read - KBC 13 September 1, 2021 Episode: Aman Bajpayee Takes Home 12,50,000 - Know Tough Questions And Answers

With the prize money, Samiksha wants to take her parents on a world tour and buy a big house for them. Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Aman Bajpayee Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying ‘Comfortable Hojao, Tabhi Shoot Karenge’ | Exclusive Interview

Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions And Answers:

Q. Which nation is entirely north of the equator?

A. Sri Linka

Q. According to Hindu scriptures, the veena of which rishi is called Mahati?

A. Narada

Q. Which former chief minister of Maharashtra studied aerospace engineering?

A. Prithviraj Chavan

Q. Who was the founder-president of the FICCI Ladies Organisation and also served as the chairperson of the Times Group from 1999 to 2021?

A. Indu Jain

Q. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the Indian ambassador to which country before becoming vice president in 1952?

A. USSR

Q. Who is India’s first woman mining engineer?

A. Chandrani Prasad Verma

Samiksha Shrivastava quits the show and takes home Rs. 6,40,000.