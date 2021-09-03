KBC 13 September 3, 2021, Shaandaar Shukravar Episode Highlights: The most powerful opening batsmen duo, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag are here to inaugurate Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode tonight. They play in KBC 13 for a noble cause. The winning amount will be donated to the Sourav Ganguly Foundation and the Virender Sehwag Foundation.Also Read - KBC 13 September 2, 2021 Episode: Check Out Tonight’s Toughest Questions And Answers Here

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Eden Garden Visit

In the episode, various pictorial moments were showcased on screen. However, one picture that caught everyone’s eyeballs was the one in which Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted wearing cricket attire. Big B revealed that the picture was clicked at the Eden Gardens in West Bengal and shares how positive he feels whenever he visits that stadium. Sourav Ganguly also thanks Amitabh Bachchan for singing the national anthem at India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match around that time. Also Read - KBC 13 September 1, 2021 Episode: Aman Bajpayee Takes Home 12,50,000 - Know Tough Questions And Answers

Amitabh Bachchan Experiences Hot Seat Pressure

Sourav Ganguly requests senior Bachchan to sit on the hot seat along with Virender Sehwag. While Big B acknowledges this request, he was then asked a number of questions, making him experience the hot seat pressure for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan admits sitting on the hot seat brings a lot of emotions and he understands how the contestants feel. Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Aman Bajpayee Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying ‘Comfortable Hojao, Tabhi Shoot Karenge’ | Exclusive Interview

Virender Sehwag Reveals THIS Big Secret

Virendra Sehwag shares a lesser-known fact is that he used to hymn Hindi songs while batting on the field. He reveals that to avoid certain distracting thoughts, he used to sing on the field. What’s more interesting is how players from other teams used to request him for Kishore Kumar songs.

Sourav Ganguly Once Kept Steve Waugh Waiting, Here’s Why

India’s former skipper Sourav Ganguly also shares how once he made Steve Waugh wait just because he couldn’t find his blazer. He narrates the story and says that while he was going for a toss, he was held by his team manager for not wearing a blazer. When he wasn’t able to get his blazer, he wore someone else’s. Guess what happened next? The next time Dada made him wait intentionally considering it to be his good luck.

Virender Sehwag Lauds Sourav Ganguly’s Captaincy

Virender Sehwag also praises Dada for his captaincy. He shares how whatever Dada used to say, the team followed. Moreover Sehwag also shares that Dada has been the best captain for him so far.