KBC 13 September 9 LIVE Episode: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan welcomes viewers on the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He further introduces the fastest finger first triple test contestants of the season. He introduces all the contestants from all across India and started the fastest finger first test.Also Read - Deepika Padukone, in Rs 19K Saree on KBC 13, Proves Simplicity is Her Best Accessory | See Stunning Pics

Check out the season’s fastest-finger-first triple test question:

Q. Which spice is usually the smallest in size? Also Read - KBC 13: Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan Audition Amitabh Bachchan With Iconic 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' Dialogue | Watch

A. Mustard seeds Also Read - KBC 13 - Virat Kohli Can go to Oxford Street Without Shirt, Sourav Ganguly Says Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Q. Which creature has the highest average life span?

A. Tortoise

Q. In which city did the metro service begin first?

A. Kolkata

Kalpana Singh is on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Kalpana from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh is a school principal. During the lockdown, her school became the first school in her state to begin online schooling. With the prize money won on KBC, she would like to build a school for the primary education of handicapped kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Check Out Questions And Answers From Tonight’s Show: