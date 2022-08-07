KBC 14: Kaun Banega Crorepati is back as fans are super excited to see megastar Amitabh Bachchan back in the hotseat. KBC 14 has been given a touch of newness from the set design to them music and the prize money. The changes have been made in accordance with the theme of the show celebrating 75 years of Independence i.e. Aazadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv. The makers have introduced a new round called Naya Padaav to the money tree which is the Dhan Amrit of Rs 75 lakh, rewarding the hotseat contestants with better wins. While advancing ahead in the game overcoming various stages of the game show contestants can also unlock the ‘Tilasmi Tijori’ by taking home a ‘Maha Dhanrashi’ worth INR 7.5 crores. For fans watching from home, the enjoyment of “Play Along” will be immediate and immersive because they will have the opportunity to take the hotseat every Friday. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 also brings back the children’s special week, where the young geniuses will once again grace the hotseat with Big B. The well-known lifelines like the Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend, and 50:50, will be part of the new season as well.Also Read - LIVE KBC 14, Episode 1, August 7: Amitabh Bachchan Begins Game Show, Check Questions And Answers

Check out KBC 14’s promo:

Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/xqV8xyUXvV — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 9, 2022

KBC 14 – Big B Comes With New Surprises

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14‘s new promo shows Amitabh Bachchan announcing that a hot-seat contestant has won the cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Big B then asks the contestant how would he like to proceed in the show as the next question is for Rs 7.5 crore. The contestant gets a flashback of his neighbours and well-wishers who tell him that if he answers wrongly, he would only get Rs 3.20 Lakh. Amitabh Bachchan, however, then informs him about the change in the prize money. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Was Clinically Dead: July 26 1982 | 40 Years Of Coolie Accident

KBC – Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting KBC since its commencement. For a brief period in 2008 Shah Rukh Khan became the host as Big B was going through health issues. However, Sr Bachchan once again returned to the show and has remained the host since then. Celebs often participate in the show as guest contestants for charitable causes. In the first episode actor Aamir Khan was the celebrity participant on the show.

