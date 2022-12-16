KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Left in Utter Shock as Contestant Loses After Wrong Answer by Expert

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is known for its uncertain test of fate. The reality show that tests the general knowledge, wisdom, intellect and determination of contestants is no cake walk. One wrong answer or vice-versa could change the game in a matter of seconds. While it’s a great platform to earn money based on your knowledge and education. The show also puts many intelligent participants in dilemma while choosing between the four options as the prize money keeps on increasing. Divit Bhargava, a KBC 14 junior contestant from Bengaluru recently had a shocking experience on the show. The wring answer by Divit to a question he was unsure of left even Big B in utter shock.

KBC 14 CONTESTANT LOSES DUE TO WRONG ANSWER BY EXPERT

Divit was on the hot seat and he was not sure about the answer for the Rs 6,40,000 question. He was stuck at the question, “In which field has a husband-wife pair not been awarded the Nobel Prize jointly?” Being unable to answer due to lack of surety Divit chose ‘Ask an expert’ lifeline. Mr Srijan Pal Singh, who served as advisor to late Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam was the expert for the episode. Despite being unsure himself, Srijan suggested Divit to go with option D, which was Physics. However, the correct answer was option B – Peace. This ended up Dvit going home with mere Rs 3,20,000 prize money.

The megastar mentioned at the end of the show that this is perhaps the first time that an answer by an expert has turned out to be wrong.

