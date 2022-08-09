LIVE Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Episode 3, August 9: Amitabh Bachchan’s 14th episode of the well-known quiz program Kaun Banega Crorepati is creating waves already. Dhulichand Agarwal, the first participant on the show donned the hot seat. The 62-year-old competitor holds a PhD in Economics and is employed as a professor at the moment. In the first episode, Dhulichand used up all of his remaining lifelines and took home Rs. 50 lakh. In the upcoming episode, he would resume playing as the rollover contestant and compete for Rs 75 lakh.Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Episode 2, August 8 Highlights: Dulichand From Mumbai is The First Contestant to Sit on Hot Seat

Professor Hardik Joshi from Gujarat joined the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He is is a teacher at an engineering college. He won Rs 10,000 on the show. Samit Sharma who is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency won the fastest finger and joined the hot seat on KBC 14.

  • 10:27 PM IST
    Samit Sharma becomes the rollover contestant and wins Rs 20,000 so far.
  • 10:25 PM IST

    Q) Which of these fruits connects these people?

    A: Apple
  • 10:24 PM IST

    Q) In signs indicating that certain shops are open 24/7, what does the number 24 denote?

    A: Hours
  • 10:23 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan addresses his followers on his blog as Extended Family (EF)

  • 10:21 PM IST
    Samit Sharma reveals that he tries to stay away from the distracting world of social media. Being a copywriter, he feels that the usage of social media hinders his creative thought process.
  • 10:16 PM IST
    About the Latest Contestant Samit Sharma:
    Samit Sharma is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency. Samit Sharma is not the usual ‘Sharma Ji Ka Beta. His parents always pushed him to follow his dreams instead of following the conventional path of studying engineering or medicine.
  • 10:13 PM IST

    Q)7 Foot 2 Satnam Singh is the first Indian to be drafted into the highest level of which sports in America?


    A: Basketball
  • 10:10 PM IST

    Q) Usually in restaurants, when is a finger bowl, which has lukewarm water and a slice of lemon in it, given to customers?

    A: After the meal is over
  • 10:09 PM IST

    Q) The term ‘kaali peeli’ refers to which of these in the city of Mumbai?


    A: Taxi
  • 10:06 PM IST
    Big B rolled out the Triple Test on the show and senior copywriter at an advertising agency Samit Sharma takes the hot seat.