LIVE Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Episode 3, August 9: Amitabh Bachchan's 14th episode of the well-known quiz program Kaun Banega Crorepati is creating waves already. Dhulichand Agarwal, the first participant on the show donned the hot seat. The 62-year-old competitor holds a PhD in Economics and is employed as a professor at the moment. In the first episode, Dhulichand used up all of his remaining lifelines and took home Rs. 50 lakh. In the upcoming episode, he would resume playing as the rollover contestant and compete for Rs 75 lakh.

Professor Hardik Joshi from Gujarat joined the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He is is a teacher at an engineering college. He won Rs 10,000 on the show. Samit Sharma who is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency won the fastest finger and joined the hot seat on KBC 14.

Check Questions And Answers of KBC 14, August 9