Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Dig at Funny Couple Fighting Over Domestic Issues

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at funny couple fighting over domestic issues in a recent episode of his game show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is in its full swing. Kaun Banega Crorepati is India’s first reality game show that is based on testing the intelligence of contestants. Bachchan has brought the much-needed charisma with his baritone voice and witty humour in the reality series. The veteran actor’s persona is the biggest USP of KBC 15. Recently, in a funny episode of KBC, a contestant and his wife complained to him about their personal issues. Ashwin Kumar from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, who won Rs 10,000 spoke to the megastar about his marital issues with his wife. The latter also expressed her concerns while the couple got into an argument during the show.

WATCH AMITABH BACHCHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM KBC 15:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

AMITABH BACHCHAN TAKES A SLY DIG AT FUNNY COUPLE ON KBC 15 EPISODE

Bachchan had to step in and interfere in the heated argument while trying to make peace between both the parties. Ashwin’s wife and mother had accompanied him on the show. As the contestant argued with his better half, the Kalki 2898 AD actor tried to resolve their differences. Ashwin’s wife told the veteran that her husband only eats the food prepared by his mother. Bachchan quizzed the contestant about the same. Ashwin opined that his mother prepares the food in stove which he finds delicious. The veteran actor then humorously said that the show should be called ‘Kaun Banega Pati’ instead of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Ashwin’s wife asked Bachchan to convince her husband. The former said, “Sir aap to samajh sake hain (Sir you understand it quite well).” The veteran took a sly dig and replied, “Kya samajh sakte hain bhai, ek buzurg aadmi jo khud bhukta hua hai wo aapko samjha raha hai (What do I understand? An old man who has himself suffered is trying to explain to you).” The contestamt and audiences cracked up on Big B’s funny humour.

