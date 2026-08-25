KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his simple trick to avoid Jaya Bachchan’s scolding, says ‘Deviji please…’

Amitabh Bachchan offered a light-hearted glimpse into his life with Jaya Bachchan and shared how helping with household chores comes in handy.

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Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he avoids Jaya Bachchan’s scolding at home (PC: Twitter)

“The Mahanayak of Bollywood,” Amitabh Bachchan, often brings a personal touch to Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 while interacting with contestants. In a recent episode, he gave viewers a warm and humorous glimpse into his married life with Jaya Bachchan. The veteran actor explained that informing his family about his shooting schedule helps him avoid being questioned when he reaches home late. He also spoke about his role in household chores and admitted that cooking is not his strength. His comments offered a relatable look at the small habits that have become part of his long marriage with Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan’s way of avoiding a scolding

During the conversation on the quiz show, a contestant asked Amitabh whether Jaya scolds him when he comes home late. The question led him to explain his simple strategy. Amitabh said that his family members have their own contact group. When he knows he will be late because of a shoot, he sends a message to everyone with folded hands and informs them that they should not wait for him for dinner.

He explained that giving advance notice saves him from being questioned later. However, if he forgets to inform Jaya and arrives very late then he knows exactly what awaits him. According to Amitabh, Jaya may ask where he was and why he did not inform the family before coming home. He also said that when he is extremely late Jaya simply has her dinner and goes to sleep.

‘I take care of the cleaning and everything’

Amitabh also spoke about his contribution to household work. He revealed that even when several staff members are usually around he does things himself when nobody is available at home. The actor said, “Whether there are four, eight, or 10 staff members, when there is no one at home, I do all the work myself. I take care of the cleaning and everything.”

He then admitted that cooking is something he does not know. When he needs food he either orders from outside or turns to Jaya with a playful request. Amitabh shared that he sometimes asks Jaya, “Deviji, please make something.” He said this makes her excited and she prepares different dishes for him.

Amitabh and Jaya’s long marriage

Amitabh and Jaya first crossed paths professionally around the time of Guddi in 1971. Their relationship grew closer while working together on Ek Nazar in 1972. After the success of Zanjeer in 1973 they decided to get married. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973 before leaving for London.

Over the years they welcomed two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Their family has also grown to include grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.