KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan warns Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol ‘Itna asaan nahi hone waala hai’ in new promo – Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is ready to return with another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but this time, he is promising contestants a tougher game. The makers have released a new promo featuring Aamir Khan a

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Amitabh Bachchan is ready to return with another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but this time, he is promising contestants a tougher game. The makers have released a new promo featuring Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, who will be the first guests on the show. Their fun conversation with Big B gives a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new season.

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan about ‘Sochna Padega’

In the promo, Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan about the show’s new tagline, ‘Sochna Padega’. He wants to know what contestants will actually have to think about this season. Aamir asks, “Aapne kaha hai aapne promo mein, sochna padega, btaa dijiye sir kya sochna padega? (You said in the promo, ‘Sochna padega.’ Sir, please tell us, what will we have to think about?)”

Big B responds with his trademark humour, “Aisa hai sir mujhe dekhne se aapko koi fayda nahi hoga (Looking at me won’t benefit you).” The actor then makes it clear that the game will not be easy this time. He says, “Itna asaan nahi hone waala hai (It’s not going to be so easy).”

Aamir agrees with him and replies, “Waqai sochna padega (We definitely will have to think more).”

Sunny Deol to make his KBC debut

The upcoming episode will also mark Sunny Deol’s first appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will join Aamir Khan as they promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947. Fans have already expressed excitement over seeing the two actors together on the KBC hot seat.

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About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore during the 1947 Partition and focuses on the division of Punjab.

The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur. It also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after eight years.

The music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

When will KBC 18 premiere?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. New episodes will air from Monday to Friday.

The new season is based on the theme ‘Sochna Padega’, focusing on how people need to think, understand and apply information rather than simply rely on having access to knowledge.