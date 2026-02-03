Kelly Clarkson to end her talk show after season 7, says 'this isn't goodbye...'

Kelly Clarkson is closing a major chapter of her career. The singer, television host, and Grammy winner has announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show will come to an end after its seventh season.

Sharing the news with fans on X, Clarkson admitted that walking away from the show was emotional and difficult for her.

Here’s what Kelly Clarkson said:

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote in her statement. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honoured to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

She further explained why she made this decision.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

A show that became a daily habit for viewers

The Kelly Clarkson Show began in 2019 in Los Angeles and quickly became a favourite among daytime viewers for its warm conversations, music segments, and Clarkson’s honest personality. In 2023, the show moved to New York after Clarkson’s divorce, as she reportedly wanted a “fresh start,” according to Gulf Coast News Now.

A winning run at The Emmys

Over the years, the show built a strong reputation in the industry. It went on to win 24 Daytime Emmy Awards. This includes four wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four awards for Clarkson as Outstanding Talk Show Host.

These achievements placed the show among the most recognised daytime programs in recent years.

Clarkson will continue hosting the seventh season, which will run through Fall 2026. While the talk show is ending, she made it clear that she is not stepping away from the spotlight completely. Fans can still expect her music, live performances, and occasional appearances on The Voice.

For now, Clarkson is choosing family time over a packed daily schedule, a decision she says feels right for this phase of her life.