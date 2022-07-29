Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, July 29. He was 37. Sarath shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries and his other popular films included Koode, Oru Mexican Aparatha, to name a few. Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries and wrote RIP Brother. Sarath is survived by his father Chandran and Leela. Sarath also has a brother named Shyam Chandran. The Funeral will be reportedly held tomorrow. The reason of Sarath Chandran’s death is awaited.

Sarath hailed from Kochi and had previously worked in an IT firm. He also worked in film as a dubbing artist. Chandran made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Aneesya.

May his soul rest in peace.

It’s a developing copy…