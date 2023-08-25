Home

Kerala Box Office: King of Kotha Fails to Beat Yash’s KGF 2 on Opening Day, But Can Dulquer Salmaan Surpass Its Own Sita Ramam Worldwide? Check Detailed Report

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha has received a sub-par opening at the Malayalam Box Office. KGF 2 continues to remain the biggest opener in Kerala.

King of Kotha's performance at Kerala Box Office

King of Kotha box office collection day 1 detailed report: The latest cinema offering from the Malayalam film industry – King of Kotha might have not received great reviews but its performance at the Box Office has been decent. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has registered a slow but decent opening day at the Kerala Box Office. The film which released on Thursday worldwide, collected Rs 7.70 crore nett in India on its first day. The expectations were higher, and it was likely to collect at least around Rs 10 crore nett but couldn’t. Had it earned this figure in Kerala, it would have become the biggest opener at the Malayalam Box Office by surpassing KGF 2. The Yash starrer collected Rs 7.25 crore in Kerala on its first day – a record that continues to remain unbeatable.

Dulquer Salmaan's film gets a slow start at Kerala Box Office

King of Kotha fails to beat KGF 2 at Malayalam Box Office

Check The List of Top Openers at Kerala Box Office – nett collection (sacnilk):

KGF 2: Rs 7.25 crore Odiyan: Rs 7.10 crore Beast: Rs 6.60 crore Marakkar: Rs 6.30 crore Lucifer: Rs 6.20 crore

While King of Kotha has taken a slow start in India, the film is expected to do some magic at the worldwide level. Dulquer is currently enjoying a good following after the success of his last film Sita Ramam at the Box Office. The goodwill around his presence in a film is still alive and the effect might continue to linger on King of Kotha. But, can the film set a new worldwide record for the actor and emerge as his first Rs 100 crore grosser worldwide? It will be too early to say anything and the weekend might give a better picture. But, the grandeur of the film has all the potential to work in Dulquer’s favour at the worldwide Box Office.

Check The List of Top Dulquer Salmaan’s Films at Worldwide Box Office (gross collection):

Sita Ramam: Rs 96 crore Mahanati: Rs 84 crore Kurup: Rs 81 crore OK Kanmani: Rs 46.5 crore Bangalore Das: Rs 46 crore

Meanwhile, if King of Kotha manages to collect in double digits on all three days of the weekend, it will be able to at least dream of challenging the highest-grossing Malayalam movie at the worldwide Box Office. Currently, the movie ‘2018’ which grossed Rs 175.4 crore worldwide is the biggest Malayalam film of all time, followed by Mohanlal’s Pulimrugan and Lucifer. Dulquer already has Kurup on number five but King of Kotha has the potential to crawl up and at least beat Kurup on the list.

Check The List of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films at Worldwide Box Office (gross collection) – IMDb:

2018: Rs 175.4 crore Pulimurugan: Rs 134 crore Lucifer: Rs 121.5 crore Bheeshma Parvam: Rs 87 crore Kurup: Rs 80.8 crore Premam: Rs 74.5 crore Kayamkulam Kochunni: Rs 66.1 crore Romancham: Rs 66.8 crore Drishyam: Rs 62.8 crore Ennu Ninte Moideen: Rs 60.7 crore

King of Kotha is on a decent spree at the Box Office. It will need three solid weekend days to get things going for Dulquer, at least in Kerala. What are your expectations from the film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on King of Kotha!

