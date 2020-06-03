A pregnant elephant named Saumya died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Kerala’s Malappuram. It burst into her mouth. Even while suffering in acute pain, with a bloody mouth, she did not hurt anyone in the area, instead, she went into a river Velliyar to dip her mouth in water to soothe her pain and died standing in the river. The incident took place on 27 May. The incident has sent shock waves through social media, with thousands of people and celebrities calling for strong action against the culprits. Also Read - Namit Khanna on Keeping Busy During COVID-19 Lockdown And Missing Sanjivani Filming

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Bani J, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tiger Shroff and others have strongly condemned the cold-blooded way in which a pregnant Saumya died. Actors shared sketches and illustrations as a way to apologise for the monstrous act of animal cruelty. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Virat Kohli’s 'Best Quality', Says Learnt How to Manage Difficult Situations From Indian Skipper



#Repost @tedthestoner . We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime. • A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil’s horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later. Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won’t help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it’s a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.

The Wildlife Officer said they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then, she had collapsed. The Kerala Forest Department has launched a ‘manhunt’ for those responsible for the death.

May elephant Saumya and her child’s soul rest in peace!