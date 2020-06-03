A pregnant elephant named Saumya died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Kerala’s Malappuram. It burst into her mouth. Even while suffering in acute pain, with a bloody mouth, she did not hurt anyone in the area, instead, she went into a river Velliyar to dip her mouth in water to soothe her pain and died standing in the river. The incident took place on 27 May. The incident has sent shock waves through social media, with thousands of people and celebrities calling for strong action against the culprits. Also Read - Namit Khanna on Keeping Busy During COVID-19 Lockdown And Missing Sanjivani Filming

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Bani J, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tiger Shroff and others have strongly condemned the cold-blooded way in which a pregnant Saumya died. Actors shared sketches and illustrations as a way to apologise for the monstrous act of animal cruelty. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Virat Kohli’s 'Best Quality', Says Learnt How to Manage Difficult Situations From Indian Skipper

The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

The Wildlife Officer said they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then, she had collapsed. The Kerala Forest Department has launched a ‘manhunt’ for those responsible for the death.

May elephant Saumya and her child’s soul rest in peace!