Kerala High Court questions CBFC over certification of The Kerala Story 2, says Have you considered...

The Kerala High Court has questioned the CBFC regarding its approval of The Kerala Story 2, seeking to understand whether the film’s content has been carefully evaluated and if it could influence public perception.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been at the center of headlines ever since the teaser for the film dropped. Controversy followed quickly, with petitions filed seeking a ban on the movie. On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court raised serious questions about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the decision to grant a certificate to the film.

Kerala High Court highlights CBFC’s role

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas highlighted importance of careful scrutiny when film depicts state like Kerala through a communal lens. He observed the delicate balance of society in Kerala and emphasized the CBFC’s role, saying, “Kerala is so secular. It lives with total harmony but have you considered this when something is portrayed as happening all over the state? There is a wrong indication and can even incite passion and that is when the censor board (CBFC) comes in picture.”

What did the Court observe?

The judge emphasized that while artistic freedom is important, certain conditions must be followed, especially for films claiming to be “inspired by true events.” He stated that naming the state in the title and presenting the story as factual could have a significant impact. Justice Thomas noted that public apprehensions about portrayal of Kerala cannot be ignored and that CBFC has critical responsibility in ensuring content does not provoke communal tension.

Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, representing the makers, assured the court that all teasers released so far would be removed until the verdict is passed. He also mentioned that a private screening could be arranged for Justice Thomas to review the film before making any decision.

The controversy related to film

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has stirred up significant debate even before hitting theatres. Political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and members of opposition, have criticized film, calling it “poisonous propaganda” that could harm state’s long-standing secular image.

One scene in trailer, showing woman being force-fed beef, has become particularly controversial. It has even triggered “beef festivals” organized by student groups as a form of protest.

About The Kerala Story 2

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the sequel expands its narrative across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The story follows three Hindu women, played by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, whose lives takes dark turn after they are lured into deceptive marriages leading to forced religious conversions. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27, 2026.

