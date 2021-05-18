Kerala: Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu took to social media to condemn the Kerala government’s move of conducting a swearing-in ceremony with the guest list of 500 people amid the pandemic and the increase in coronavirus cases across the state. The CPI(M)-led Democratic Front (LDF) has won for the second consecutive term in Kerala. The party has decided to organise a swearing-in ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Also Read - Kerala: Panel Recommends Salary Hike For 10 Lakh Govt Employees And Pensioners

In her long series of tweets made on Tuesday, Parvathy mentioned that the government shouldn't put a rest on all the relief work that it has done for the people of the state with just one frivolous decision. She added that it would be quite irresponsible and selfish of the party to conduct the ceremony at such a large scale amid the pandemic. Her tweet read, "There is no doubt that the state government has done incredible work and continues to do so to aid the frontline workers and help battle this pandemic is a very responsible way. Which is why it is shocking and unacceptable that a crowd of 500 is deemed "not that much" by the @CMPKerala for the swearing-in ceremony on 20th. Given that the cases are still on the rise and we are nowhere near a finish line, it is an extremely wrong move especially when there is an opportunity to set an example by holding a virtual. ceremony instead! I request the @CMOKerala to please consider this request and cancel such a public gathering. A virtual swearing in ceremony, please! (sic)"

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 20. Interestingly, the incumbent had decided to invite around 700-800 guests to the ceremony earlier, however, after facing an objection from the Indian Medical Association, they decided to reduce the size to 500 guests.

It is also important to note that Kerala is in lockdown till May 23 with Thiruvananthapuram under ‘triple lockdown’ which means only essential services are permitted in the city and shops to remain open only for three days in a week, and no movement in the city without a pass.

