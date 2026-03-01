Home

Entertainment

Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 1: Vipul Amrutlal Shahs controversial film fails to beat legacy of its first part, earns Rs...

Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 1: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s controversial film fails to beat legacy of its first part, earns Rs…

Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 1: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's controversial film fails to beat legacy of its first part, earns Rs...

Despite being embroiled in controversy for weeks, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial performed fairly well at the Indian box office on Saturday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film opened in theatres with a collection of over Rs 4.6 crore nett. The release was made possible after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban, allowing the film to hit screens across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.