Samajwadi Party MP Abu Azmi Says Producers of The Kerala Story And The Kashmir Files Should be Jailed

Samajwadi Party MP Abu Asim Azmi recently said that producers of The Kerala Story And The Kashmir Files should be jailed.

Samajwadi Party MP Says The Kerala Story Producer Should be Jailed: Whenever a film is based on a sensitive subject it is expected to become controversial, especially when religion is one of the aspects in the narrative. An issue which is not being discussed or neglected by pop culture raises questions over its authenticity and realism depicted in cinema. After Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster The Kashmir Files based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, The Kerala Story became a part of an unexpected political row. It is a story of a group of women converted by radicals who are recruited in the extremist militant group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and by its Arabic acronym Da’ish or Daesh). Amid the backlash by politicians and social activists, Samajwadi Party, Member of Parliament Abu Asim Azmi has also called out the film. Abu Azmi has also said that The Kerala Story producer should be jailed.

ABU ASIM AZMI SAYS THE KERALA STORY IS NOT BASED ON TRUE EVENTS

In an interaction with TV9 Digital, the SP leader said “Kerala Files aur Kashmir Files k producero ko jail bhej dena chahiye, kyuki sachhai isme nahi hai (Producers of The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files should be jailed). Pure bharatvarsh me koi muslim sangathan sakriya nahi hai ki koi non-muslim ko muslim banao (In the whole country there is no such Muslim organisation which is functional in conversion of non-Muslim girls). Ek koi dikha dena, main challenge karta hoon, rajneeti chhodne ko taiyar hoon (I challenge to prove the existence of any one such organisation to me, I promise to quit active politics). Lekin BJP, RSS k jo kattarpanthi log hain, inhone letter banaya hai ki 10 lakh Muslim ladkiyo ko hum convert karenge (These BJP and RSS people have made a letter to convert 10 Lakh Muslim girls). Ye bilkul galat hai, pehle unhone kaha ki 35000 ladkiya convert hui hain, fir pressure badha to 3 pe aa gaye (This is entirely wrong, first they said 35,000 were converted, then when there was pressure the number came down to 3). Desh ki janta ko ye sawal karna chahiye (Indian public must question them). Is desh me koi bhi apni marzi se dharm parivartan kar sakta hai (Anyone is free to convert his religion as per their wishes in this country). Kitne saalo se log hindu muslim aapas me shaadi karte hain (For so many years there have been inter-faith marriages between Hindus and Muslims). Lekin ye thake haare log desh ko baant ke satta me jaana chahte hain (But these losers want to gain power by polarizing the nation). Aur bechare nitish rane ko main bechare bolunga, wo chahta hain main bhi kahise ghus jau aur mantri ban jaau (I pity on poor Nitish Rane, he is just desperate to become a minister). Aur koi baat nahi hai, sab jhuth hai aur jhuth ko kabhi bhi sach nahi maana ja sakta (It’s blatant lie and lies can’t be accepted as truth). Main to kehta hoon wo producer ko jail me daal do (The Kerala Story producer shpuld be jailed). Pehle prove karo sahi hai to main maan jau (forst prove to me that this story is based on facts, only then I will believe).

Abu Azmi is father of Indian entrepreneur, restaurateur, and politician Farhan Azmi. Farhan is married to Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and they have a son named Mikail.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in crucial roles.

