Kesariya Full Song: It’s here! The much-awaited song of the year Kesariya from Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Actors and celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will make you fall in love amidst the stunning visuals in the track.Also Read - Ranbir, Alia And Team Brahmastra to Launch Kesariya Full Song on THIS Date - Check Out The Details

In the music video, Alia, who plays Isha, and Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva, are seen romancing in Varanasi. Since a teaser video for the song was shared prior to Ranbir and Alia’s wedding in April, fans have been impatiently awaiting the love anthem. Fans are swooning over the couple’s chemistry in the romantic song. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir-Alia's 'Kesariya' Becomes 'Kumkumala' in Telugu And Fans Love it - See Reactions

About Kesariya: The Love Anthem of Shiva

Shiva and Isha embark on a boat, perform puja in a temple, and then wander the alleys of Varanasi as Shiva sings for Isha and showers her with flower petals. The soulful song has been sung by Arijit Singh in Hindi, and it was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. The viral song has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - 'Shaadi Mubarak': Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor Returns To Work Post Wedding With Alia Bhatt-Watch

Listen to the full song here:



Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni

For more updates on Brahmastra, check out this space at India.com!