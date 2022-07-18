Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor starrer fantasy drama Brahmastra is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022. The Kesariya romantic track featuring Ranbir and Alia Bhatt is receiving mixed reactions including some funny memes from netizens. The sing composed by Pritam is sung by Arijit Singh and is being trolled for the Love Storiya line. Ranbir in an exclusive with India.com reacted to the trolling and memes related to Love Storiya. Ranbir was asked what he had to say about the trolling of his song Kesariya from Brahmastra. Ranbir reacted to the memes and said it’s up to the audience how they want to receive the song.Also Read - Ranbir-Alia's New Romantic Track 'Kesariya' From Brahmastra Trolled For 'Love Storiya'

Ranbir Says Memes Are a Part of Life

Ranbir responding to the question smiled and said, “For Love Storiya? No, it’s great! See listen, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling is all part of life and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Join Ranbir-Alia in Brahamastra 2? SRK or Ranveer, Who Will Play Mahadev - Find Out Here

Check out Ranbir’s reaction to ‘Love Storiya’ memes:

Brahmastra releases on September 9, 2022 in 3D and IMAX 3D. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

