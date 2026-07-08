Ketan Agarwal murder case: Chinmayi Sripaada slams ‘sociopath’ trolls wishing death on her 3-year-old twins over her views on Pune murder case

Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to the backlash and condemned the hateful comments directed towards their family, including their children, after her husband shared his views on the Pune murder case.

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Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to trolls wishing death on her 3-year-old twins (PC: Twitter)

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has sparked discussions online after filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran shared his views on the incident and faced severe backlash on social media. Following his comments, Rahul and his wife, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, became targets of online abuse, with some users making disturbing remarks about their children. Chinmayi has now spoken out against the trolling, condemning those who crossed the line by dragging their 3-year-old twins into an online debate. She also highlighted the growing issue of hate and harassment on digital platforms.

Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to trolls targeting her children

Chinmayi Sripaada shared a detailed video on X, addressing the abuse she and her family have faced. She revealed that the situation became more disturbing when trolls began making hateful comments about her children. The singer said her husband Rahul Ravindran reached a breaking point after seeing a post where a user allegedly wished for the death of their son and encouraged others to join in. Chinmayi said such reactions came from people who were unable to control their anger and emotions over a difference of opinion.

She also spoke about larger issues including misogyny, sexual harassment and the increasing normalisation of abusive behaviour online. According to Chinmayi, expressing disagreement is one thing but involving innocent children in such attacks crosses every boundary. Addressing those who targeted her twins Shravas and Driptah, she said, “If you ever abuse my children, I’m going to wish nothing but horror, a very long life and a horrific life at that.”

See Chinmayi Sripaada’s viral post here

Some Telugu Social media users have been wishing death on my kids because they are ‘Anti Feminist’ and hate women (with a voice) in general. My husband left Twitter a few days ago after he got a tweet from a male(?) or a female (?) who said “Let’s all pray together that Rahul’s… https://t.co/U796AgiQ9g pic.twitter.com/rxR6VHhF7O — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 7, 2026

Why Rahul Ravindran faced online backlash?

The controversy began after news surfaced about the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal by his fiancée Siya Goyal. Rahul Ravindran shared his thoughts on the case and said he did not view it as a broader systemic issue faced by men. Following his statement, several social media users criticised him and launched attacks against him and Chinmayi. The online criticism escalated to a point where some users targeted their young children.

Rahul later decided to leave X, saying the negativity had affected him deeply. He admitted that reading such comments made him uncomfortable with his own reaction and that he no longer wanted to continue using the platform.

I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining… https://t.co/dwx5Ig3kIu — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 25, 2026

Chinmayi says she will continue speaking against online hate

Chinmayi later shared screenshots of some of the messages sent towards her family. She claimed that certain social media users were targeting her children because they disagreed with her views and accused them of spreading hate against women who express opinions.

She said her husband had left the platform after receiving a message where someone allegedly called for people to pray for the death of their son. Chinmayi strongly criticised such behaviour and called people who encourage violence against children “sociopaths”. She added that she would continue responding to such attacks and would not stay silent when her children were targeted.

What happened in the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

The controversy comes after the murder case involving 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal in Pune. According to reports, Ketan was allegedly pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort, with the incident initially appearing to be a trekking accident.

During the investigation, Pune Rural Police allegedly uncovered evidence suggesting a planned crime. Ketan’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her partner Chetan Chaudhary were arrested in connection with the case. Authorities reportedly examined CCTV footage and digital evidence during the investigation. The accused remain in judicial custody as the case continues.