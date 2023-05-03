Home

Entertainment

Kevin Costner And Wife Christine Baumgartner Call it Quits After Staying Married For 19 Years

Kevin Costner And Wife Christine Baumgartner Call it Quits After Staying Married For 19 Years

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are calling it quits after staying married for 19 years.

Kevin Costner And Wife Christine Baumgartner Call it Quits After Staying Married For 19 Years

Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine Baumgartner Files For Divorce: Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are separating, a representative for the actor revealed on Tuesday. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson told in a statement. Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, started dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

KEVIN COSTNER WAS EARLIER MARRIED TO CINDY SILVIA

Them duo have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together. It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s Yellowstone. Costner has four adult children from previous relationships. He was earlier married to Cindy Silva. The actor also had a son with Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a brief relationship. He had previously spoken positively about his relationship with Baumgartner. The Yellowstone actor had said in one of his interviews “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family.” The Yellostone actor further added “Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it’s going to have to work with what the day brings.”

You may like to read

Costner shot to fame with films like Fandango, American Flyers, Silverado, The Untouchables and No Way Out (1987). He is also known for his roles in movies like Field of Dreams (1989), JFK (1991), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), A Perfect World (1993), and Wyatt Earp (1994), Message in a Bottle (1999), For Love of the Game (1999), Thirteen Days (2000), 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001), Dragonfly (2002), Open Range (2003), Rumor Has It (2005), The Guardian (2006), Mr. Brooks (2007), 3 Days to Kill (2014), McFarland, USA (2015), Draft Day (2014), and Criminal (2016).

For more updates on Kevin Costner-Christine Baumgartner divorce, check out this space at India.com.

(With inputs from Associated Press.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.