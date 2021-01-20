Famous south actor Yash who was seen in KGF part 1 and will be seen in KGF 2 is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra, Yatharv. As soon as the actor posted pictures from the tropical island and blue lagoon, the netizens went all ‘aww’ and so did we. The south sensation captioned the picture, “If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!!”. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Soaks the Sun in Maldives Wearing a Multi-coloured Co-ords by Shivan and Narresh Worth 53K| See PICS

Yash’s wife Radhika also took to the internet to share drool-worthy couple pictures. In the post, Yash in a white shirt poses for a selfie with his wife blocking the sunlight. Also Read - KGF 2: How Yash Promoted Toxic Masculinity in KGF 1 And What Sanjay Dutt's Film Should Not Repeat

Take a look at Yash’s Maldives pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

The island country has become everyone’s favourite destination, especially after the novel coronavirus pandemic. From Samantha, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar, Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra many celebrities had visited the Maldives in the last couple of months as soon as the travel ban was lifted in India.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in KGF 2. The teaser seems to be setting records every day. The teaser of the Prashanth Neel-directorial that hits YouTube on January 7 has now crossed a whopping 157 Million views already. The production house Hombale Films earlier took to social media to celebrate the news of the teaser clocking 130 Million views. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt.