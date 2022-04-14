KGF 2 beats Baahubali 2 at Box Office on opening day: Yash starrer KGF 2 has registered a ‘bumper opening’ in the Hindi belt, which is being considered even bigger than what Baahubali: The Conclusion had done with its Hindi version at the Box Office. The term ‘bumper opening’ is quite technical and used very rarely for films with only War, and Bharat as exceptions in the Hindi belt. However, with KGF 2, seems like the opening day is set for big Box Office records in all the versions.Also Read - KGF 3 Announcement: Yash's Fans Spot KGF 3 Hint in KGF 2, Say 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai' - Twitter Review

As per a report published in Box Office India, KGF 2 Hindi has taken a superb opening on Thursday which is in the range of 70-75 per cent. The report suggested that the Prashanth Neel-directorial will beat Baahubali: The Conclusion in all circuits for the Hindi version considering even the ticket prices are higher for KGF 2 as compared to Baahubali 2 which released in the year 2017 – five years back. Also Read - KGF 2 Star Yash and Niharika Nm Give Hilarious Twist to Violence Dialogue. Watch Viral Video

So far, the Hindi film industry has seen the biggest opening in War which collected Rs 50 crore nett plus and Thugs of Hindostan which collected Rs 48 crore nett plus. Both these films were released on a national holiday which is not the case with KGF 2. However, the Yash starrer has released on a triple holiday – Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti and the craze for this film is as big as the craze for Baahubali 2 which will eventually help the film to chase the SS Rajamouli-directorial in the Hindi belt as far as the first day collections are concerned. Also Read - KGF 2 Actor Yash on Comparison With Prabhas: I Always Avoid

Interestingly, not just Baahubali 2, KGF 2 will also be chasing the opening records set by both War and Thugs of Hindostan by reportedly gaining Rs 6-7 crore nett move than these two biggies in the Hindi circuit. Apart from these films, the record that the film can easily be breaking is that of RRR in the Hindi belt. Even though RRR was marketed as a pan-India film, its collection in the North didn’t match the grand business that Baahubali 2 did in the same market. However, that seems to be changing with KGF 2 which is likely to surpass RRR’s Hindi opening day business at the Box Office.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on KGF 2 Box Office!