KGF 2 Box Office: KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash Raj is doing phenomenally well at the box office. Despite the fresh releases, the Prashanth Neel-directed film has emerged as the audience’s first pick at the box office. The magnum opus has done extremely well with the general public. On the whole, KGF 2 numbers have been outstanding throughout working days, but there has been a steady decline with each passing day. But, once again, the incredible second weekend has handled everything.Also Read - KGF 2 Creates History After Second Weekend, Beats 2.0 Worldwide And Sets Benchmark at Kerala Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report

KGF: Chapter 2 debuted in theatres on April 14 and has since dominated the box office. Despite competing with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR at theatres, KGF 2 managed to outperform them. The film earned rave reviews from reviewers and the general public. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Worldwide: Yash’s Film to Become 800 Crore Monster on Day 11- Detailed Report

KGF 2 Hindi Box Office:

Rocky Bhai’s journey is chronicled in KGF 2. He meets larger villains in Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera and Raveena Tandon’s Ramika Sen in the second portion of the film. KGF: Chapter 2 continued to have a strong theatrical run in the Hindi belts. On its 12th day, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 7.50 crore. Also Read - 'Marriage, Marriage..': Karnataka Groom Prints Yash's KGF 2 Dialogue On His Wedding Invitation

Box Office breakup of KGF 2 Hindi so far:

Week One: Rs 263.75 crore

Friday (Week 2): Rs 11.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 18 crore

Sunday: Rs 22 crore

Second Weekend: Rs 51.25 crore

After 11 days: Rs 315 crore

Tuesday: 7.50 (early estimates)

KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office:

KGF Chapter 2 continued its popularity around the world. As a large collection from worldwide circuits is being added, the obsession is being turned into numbers. As a result, the picture is breaking box office records.

Check KGF 2 official numbers in the USA:

The top 10 box office movies in Malaysia show KGF Chapter 2 standing at the first position. The film has made RM 7.18 mill at the Malaysia box office and is a mega-blockbuster, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Check KGF 2 official numbers in Malaysia:

Malaysia 🇲🇾 Apr 21st – 24th Top 10 BO :

#KGF2 collected

RM 7,176,475.00 or

RM 7.18 mill at Malaysia Box Office (12 Day Stats).

Highest for Year 2022 and it able to collect close to

9 – 10mill (End of the theatrical run)

MEGA BLOCKBUSTER from #RockingStar @TheNameIsYash and the team!!@rameshlaus @LMKMovieManiac pic.twitter.com/R8rgKSCq8N

— Malaysia Tickets (@MalaysiaTickets) April 26, 2022

Watch this space for more box office updates on KGF Chapter 2!