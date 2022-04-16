KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The craze for KGF: Chapter 2 began long before the film was released in theatres, and as soon as it was released in theatres, the film began to spread its vibe at the box office on advance booking. The sequel to KGF, featuring Yash, is staying true to the lofty expectations that were placed upon it. While the Hindi version is on a tear, the film’s other versions are also doing well, helping it to rack up a massive box office haul in India. On its first day, the picture surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone, and now, on its second day, the film has an incredible run in theatres. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “KGF 2 Hindi is a Tsunami… Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2… Trending better than all event films, including Baahubali2 and Dangal… Eyes Rs 185 cr in its extended 4-day weekend… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: Rs 100.74 cr. India biz. Outstanding.”Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2 Destroys Box Office Left, Right And Centre - Nears Rs 150 Crore on Day 1 Itself

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office reports:

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI… Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2… Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal… Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022

The film outperformed predictions on the first day, grossing more than 100 crores. After such a good start on a holiday, a dominance the next day was predicted, with remarkable word-of-mouth, and exactly the same thing happened. KGF: Chapter 2 was released in five languages on April 14 after being postponed many times. The film is a sequel to Vijay Kiragandur’s film of the same name, which was produced by Hombale Films. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed Rs 300 crores on its second day at the worldwide box office. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt To Play Deadly Villain 'Adheera' In Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Have A Look At His Best Negative Roles So Far - Watch

KGF Chapter 2 Worldwide box office reports:

#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 300 crs Gross at the WW Box office.. In jus 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 16, 2022

KGF 2 had a massive second day, grossing around 45-46 crore net, bringing its two-day total to 98 crore net plus, and simply put, the business is spectacular. The decline is less than 15%, which isn’t much given that many towns had a huge holiday on the first day. Day two was a holiday but mainly in the bigger centres, as per box office, India reports.

