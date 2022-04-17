KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: KGF: Chapter 2 is doing really well at the box office and has sold out in a number of states. Even the Hindi version of the film is causing a stir and ringing cash machines. The Hindi version of KGF surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of release. The film has 24 hours a day and 7 days a week continuous booking. The tickets are either sold or very hard to get, reports entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Is All Set To Release On OTT, Streaming Platform, Release Date, All You Need To Know
Yash starrer KGF 2 beats Vijay starrer Beast:
KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Box Office:
Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is on the rage, producing a global wave, with no signs of slowing down anytime in the near future. KGF Chapter 2 has made Rs 300 crores in just two days around the world, with the Hindi version hitting a new record of Rs 100 crores. The early estimates of the third day in the Hindi belt are Rs 40 crores, according to industry tracker Ramesh Bala.
As per Andhra box office reports the film marks Rs 162 crore from the Hindi belt within 3 days. The film continues to break many records in the Hindi version of it.
KGF Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office:
The crowd dubbed the film a success on its first day of release, and the box office records suggest that the action-packed blockbuster picture would smash all box office records. KGF Chapter is racing towards 4 million dollars in the US and made 1 million dollars on Saturday itself, as per Ramesh Bala.
KGF Chapter 2 Tamil Nadu Box Office:
As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF 2 crosses Rs 30 crore in mere 3 days at the Tamil Nadu box office. His tweet read, “#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office, CROSSES ₹30 cr mark in just 3 days. Day 1 – ₹ 8.24 cr Day 2 – ₹ 10.61 cr Day 3 – ₹ 11.50 cr Total – ₹ 30.35 cr UNSTOPPABLE #Yash #KGF2.”
Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky after he takes over the Kolar Gold Fields. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles, with Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran providing support.
