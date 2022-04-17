KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: KGF: Chapter 2 is doing really well at the box office and has sold out in a number of states. Even the Hindi version of the film is causing a stir and ringing cash machines. The Hindi version of KGF surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of release. The film has 24 hours a day and 7 days a week continuous booking. The tickets are either sold or very hard to get, reports entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Is All Set To Release On OTT, Streaming Platform, Release Date, All You Need To Know

Yash starrer KGF 2 beats Vijay starrer Beast:

Yash starrer KGF 2 beats Vijay starrer Beast:

The film is creating historic records and has beaten beast for the second consecutive day at the box office, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#KGFChapter2 has BEATEN #Beast for the second consecutive day at TN Box Office. HISTORY being created by #Yash & #KGF2. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 16, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Box Office:

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is on the rage, producing a global wave, with no signs of slowing down anytime in the near future. KGF Chapter 2 has made Rs 300 crores in just two days around the world, with the Hindi version hitting a new record of Rs 100 crores. The early estimates of the third day in the Hindi belt are Rs 40 crores, according to industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

Check the official report:

Day 3 early estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi in India 🇮🇳 is ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2022

As per Andhra box office reports the film marks Rs 162 crore from the Hindi belt within 3 days. The film continues to break many records in the Hindi version of it.

#KGF2 Breaking Many Records in Hindi in India. Posts ₹162 Cr+ Gross in Hindi Belt in 3 Days! pic.twitter.com/XAyyo6UluV — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 17, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office:

The crowd dubbed the film a success on its first day of release, and the box office records suggest that the action-packed blockbuster picture would smash all box office records. KGF Chapter is racing towards 4 million dollars in the US and made 1 million dollars on Saturday itself, as per Ramesh Bala.

Check the official report:

Huge Saturday for #KGFChapter2 in USA 🇺🇸 $1 Million for the day alone.. 🔥 Racing towards $4 Million.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 Tamil Nadu Box Office:

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF 2 crosses Rs 30 crore in mere 3 days at the Tamil Nadu box office. His tweet read, “#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office, CROSSES ₹30 cr mark in just 3 days. Day 1 – ₹ 8.24 cr Day 2 – ₹ 10.61 cr Day 3 – ₹ 11.50 cr Total – ₹ 30.35 cr UNSTOPPABLE #Yash #KGF2.”

Check the official report:

#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office CROSSES ₹30 cr mark in just 3 days. Day 1 – ₹ 8.24 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 10.61 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 11.50 cr

Total – ₹ 30.35 cr UNSTOPPABLE#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky after he takes over the Kolar Gold Fields. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles, with Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran providing support.

Watch this space for more box office updates on KGF Chapter 2!