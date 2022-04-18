KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates: KGF Chapter 2 opened to a roaring success, with crowds flocking to theatres to see it live up to the expectations. It’s been a delight to see the Yash starrer break box office records. The trend is just as striking in other parts of the world. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film had grossed Rs 400 crores worldwide in just three days.Also Read - KGF 2 Beats Baahubali 2, Sanju, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai With First Weekend Collection - Yash Wins Box Office

KGF 2 versus Beast:

As per industry tracker, Manobala Vijaybalan, for a working Monday, 100+ theatres have been added for KGF Chapter 2, with lots of shows set for midnight and early morning, while Beast show and screen counts have decreased for the fourth day in a row.

100+ theatres increased for #KGFChapter2 from tomorrow[Working Monday] and plenty of shows scheduled for midnight and early morning.#Beast show & screen counts DECREASED for the 4th consecutive day. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022



KGF 2 Hindi Box Office Collection:

The Yash starrer has smashed all the records and continues to create history. According to early reports, KGF Chapter 2 will add another 50-52 crores to its collection. On Monday, the film would easily surpass the 200-crore milestone, with over Rs. 250 crores are expected to be collected in the first week.

Day 1 – ₹ 53.95 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 46.79 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 42.90 cr

Day 4: ₹ 50-52 cr (early estimates)

KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection:

#KGFChapter2 HITS a new milestone at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office. CROSSES $4M mark in the 4th day from reported locations. 💵$4,135,419[₹31.57 cr] #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

According to @Comscore , #KGFChapter2 debuts at No.2 in the Global Box office for the Apr 15th to 17th weekend.. It’s 1st weekend gross is a Whopping $72.38 Million [₹ 552 Crs] 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GeuMG70ANC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 18, 2022

The film stars Yash as Rocky and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Rocky’s antagonist, and is directed by Prashanth Neel. Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj also play important parts in the film. In Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film was released in theatres.

Watch this space for more box office updates on KGF Chapter 2!